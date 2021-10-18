'No concern' over police actions in Ballymena fall death
- Published
The Police Ombudsman's office has said it has identified "no issues of concern" in relation to police actions leading up to the sudden death of a man in Ballymena, County Antrim.
It is understood officers were in a block of flats when the man fell after climbing out of a window.
Police notified the Police Ombudsman about the death and investigators conducted preliminary inquiries.
But the ombudsman said the matter did not require further investigation.
Police and paramedics treated the man but he was pronounced dead at the scene near High Street at 18:40 on Friday.
Police said the death was not being treated as suspicious.