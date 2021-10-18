Sir David Amess: MP murder an attack on democracy, says Lord Dodds
A former DUP MP who survived two murder bids said the murder of Sir David Amess was "an attack on democracy, not just an individual".
The Conservative MP was stabbed at his constituency surgery in Essex on Friday.
Lord Dodds said there was determination across the political spectrum "to carry on".
Politicians in Northern Ireland have been contacted by police about their security.
In 1996, Lord Dodds, then the DUP MP for North Belfast, and his wife, Democratic Unionist Party assembly member Diane Dodds, escaped injury when the IRA shot and wounded the police bodyguard protecting him as they visited their son in Belfast's Royal Victoria Hospital.
Seven years later, dissident republican terrorists left a bomb outside the former DUP deputy leader's constituency office.
Lord Dodds said that following Sir David's murder, politicians from across the United Kingdom will be thinking: "There by the grace of God, it could've been me."
"Because it appears completely random," he said.
"Why was it Jo Cox, why was it David Amess? Many hundreds of MPs hold constituency surgeries, particularly on Fridays and at weekends.
"This is an attack on democracy, not just an individual - people trying to silence and shut down political opinion and debate, democracy in the United Kingdom."
But he said that "there is a determination across the political spectrum to carry on and not let these people win".
The former DUP MP also called for a social media crackdown on online trolls.
He said that politicians, in particular females, are "abused on a daily basis" on social media.
"We've seen people attacked before on social media but it has got a lot worse and social media companies have to take responsibility and stop these anonymous trolls that whip up hate and hysteria," Lord Dodds told BBC Radio Ulster's Good Morning Ulster programme.
"There needs to be a greater condemnation across the board from political spectrum, especially from those who seek to eulogise terrorism at times.
"Because of social media, there is a lot more known about elected representatives, about their movements, their appointments.
"MPs want to reach out to their constituents through social media, but it does have its drawbacks."
The death has raised fresh concerns over the safety of politicians.
Meanwhile SDLP deputy leader Nichola Mallon told BBC News NI her staff were "harassed and intimidated" last week
Police confirmed they were contacted after a group of anti-vaccine protestors turned up at Infrastructure Ms Mallon's constituency office, as first reported by the Sunday Independent.