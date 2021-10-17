Covid-19: Four more deaths and 966 new cases
BBC News NI outlines the latest data on coronavirus and Covid-19 vaccinations across Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland.
Four more coronavirus-related deaths have been reported in Northern Ireland on Sunday.
Deaths are measured by recording those who died within 28 days of receiving a positive result in a test for coronavirus.
The total number of deaths linked to Covid-19 in Northern Ireland since the start of the pandemic is 2,618.
Another 966 cases of the virus were also notified by the Department of Health, down from 1,218 on Friday.
That includes cases confirmed from samples taken in recent days, not necessarily just in the latest 24-hour reporting period.
A total of 258,516 cases of the coronavirus have been confirmed in Northern Ireland since the pandemic began.
The latest hospital figures showed there were 348 patients with Covid-19 in hospitals in Northern Ireland on Saturday, unchanged from Friday.
There were 37 patients in intensive care beds, also unchanged.
The hospital figures were not updated by the Department of Health on Sunday.
Vaccines
A total of 2,573,372 vaccines have been administered.
The breakdown of first doses, second doses and third doses was not updated by the Department of Health on Sunday.
This includes 1,317,277 first doses and 1,223,799 second doses.
Another 1,380 cases of coronavirus were reported on Sunday in the Republic of Ireland, down from 2,180 on Saturday.
The total number of deaths linked to Covid-19 in the Republic of Ireland since the start of the pandemic is 5,306.
That figure, which is subject to revision, is updated weekly and includes "probable and possible" Covid-19-linked deaths.
There are 459 patients in hospital with Covid-19, up from 406 on Saturday.
There are 74 patients being treated in intensive care, up from 71 on Saturday.
Vaccines
A total of 7,282,018 Covid-19 vaccines had been administered in the Republic of Ireland as of 14 October.
Of those, 3,550,863 have received their first dose and 3,484,258 have received their second dose. So far, 236,079 people have received a single dose.
A total of 10,818 immunocompromised people have received their third dose.
