Rural planning guidance for NI councils scrapped by Stormont
Planning guidance which opponents said could restrict development in rural areas has been scrapped, the Department for Infrastructure (DfI) has said.
The Planning Advice Note (PAN) on development in the countryside was issued to local councils in August.
The document advised councils on how to determine rural planning applications, including for housing on farms.
But critics said the policy could make it harder for first time buyers to set up home in rural communities.
A spokesperson for the DfI said the department "had not expected such a significant response" to an advice note.
"Regrettably, rather than bringing certainty and clarity, as was its intention, the PAN seems to have created confusion and uncertainty," they said.
"The Department has listened carefully to and reflected on all the concerns and has decided to withdraw the PAN today to swiftly restore clarity to this situation."
In a tweet, Deputy First Minister Michelle O'Neill said it was "good news" the DfI had abandoned the guidance.
"This will allow for more homes to be built in rural areas, helping many younger families to get their first home," she said.
Democratic Unionist Party assembly member Jonathan Buckley described the decision to withdraw the policy as a "welcome but necessary retreat" by Infrastructure Minister Nichola Mallon.
The Upper Bann MLA, who is chair of the infrastructure committee, said the PAN would have "negatively impacted rural communities".