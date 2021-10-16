Covid-19: Four more deaths and 1,218 new cases
BBC News NI outlines the latest data on coronavirus and Covid-19 vaccinations across Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland.
Four more coronavirus-related deaths have been reported in Northern Ireland on Saturday.
Deaths are measured by recording those who died within 28 days of receiving a positive result in a test for coronavirus.
The total number of deaths linked to Covid-19 in Northern Ireland since the start of the pandemic is 2,614.
Another 1,218 cases of the virus were also notified by the Department of Health, down from 1,349 on Friday.
That includes cases confirmed from samples taken in recent days, not necessarily just in the latest 24-hour reporting period.
A total of 257,550 cases of the coronavirus have been confirmed in Northern Ireland since the pandemic began.
The latest hospital figures showed there were 348 patients with Covid-19 in hospitals in Northern Ireland on Saturday, unchanged from Friday.
There are currently 37 patients in intensive care beds, also unchanged.
Vaccines
A total of 2,571,933 vaccines have been administered.
This includes 1,317,277 first doses and 1,223,799 second doses.
A total of 3,808 third doses have also been administered.
Another 2,180 cases of coronavirus were reported on Friday in the Republic of Ireland, up from 1,914 on Friday.
The total number of deaths linked to Covid-19 in the Republic of Ireland since the start of the pandemic is 5,306.
That figure, which is subject to revision, is updated weekly and includes "probable and possible" Covid-19-linked deaths.
There are 406 patients in hospital with Covid-19, down seven from Friday.
Vaccines
A total of 7,282,018 Covid-19 vaccines had been administered in the Republic of Ireland as of 14 October.
Of those, 3,550,863 have received their first dose and 3,484,258 have received their second dose. So far, 236,079 people have received a single dose.
A total of 10,818 immunocompromised people have received their third dose.
