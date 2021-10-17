NI MPs contacted by police over security after Sir David Amess killing
MPs in Northern Ireland have been contacted by the Police Service of Northern Ireland's chief constable following the killing of Sir David Amess.
The Conservative MP died after being stabbed at his constituency surgery in Essex.
His death has raised fresh concerns over the safety of politicians.
Justice Minister Naomi Long said Simon Byrne had contacted MPs to discuss their security.
Acting ACC Melanie Jones said it was part of Operation Bridger, which was set up after the murder of Labour MP Jo Cox in 2016.
It was designed to give MPs access to extra security for their homes and offices, but there is now likely to be a push to ensure all forces are fully on board with it.
"We are in the process of contacting our local assembly members and will continue to support them by providing crime prevention and personal security advice on an ongoing basis," she said.
"We encourage all our elected representatives to immediately report any security concerns to police in order to keep themselves, their staff and members of the public attending surgeries safe."
Mrs Long said she understood councillors would also be contacted.
Speaking on BBC Northern Ireland's Sunday Politics programme, the Alliance Party leader said there was a "tension" as politicians sought to strike a balance between security and accessibility to their constituents.
"As elected representatives we want to be approachable and I think it is very difficult to balance that against trying to protect yourself, your staff and other people," she said.
East Belfast MP Gavin Robinson told Sunday Politics he and other colleagues had been contacted on Saturday about their security by a number of senior police officers.
The Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) politician said there was an "incredible tension" for politicians who needed to maintain relationships with their constituents by being in public while maintaining their security.
"As an MP you can't confine yourself," he said.
"There is nothing that can reach full security and to try to get to that point erects a huge barrier between you and your constituents."
'Abhorrent'
On Sunday, Mrs Long and Mr Robinson also condemned reports of intimidating behaviour against Northern Ireland Infrastructure Minister Nichola Mallon.
The Sunday Independent reported that the SDLP deputy leader had been targeted by anti-vaccine protestors.
Police confirmed they received a report of an incident at a constituency office in north Belfast on 11 October.
They said an individual involved in this incident had been warned about their behaviour.
Mrs Long said she had also had to review her own personal safety in recent weeks.
"It is abhorrent people are intimidated and threatened here at a time of crisis," she said.
Expressing his solidarity with Ms Mallon, Mr Robinson said it was important for the public to recognise that politicians often served under threat.
"We do so with considerable concern at times that impacts on family life, colleagues and staff members," he said.
Ali Harbi Ali, 25, was arrested by police in England following Sir David's killing.
He is being held under the Terrorism Act and officers have until Friday to question him.