NI MPs contacted by police over security after Sir David Amess killing
MPs in Northern Ireland have been contacted by the Police Service of Northern Ireland's chief constable following the killing of Sir David Amess, the justice minister has said.
The Conservative MP died after being stabbed at his constituency surgery in Essex.
His death raised fresh concerns over the safety of politicians.
Justice Minister Naomi Long said Simon Byrne had contacted MPs to discuss their security.
Alliance Party leader Mrs Long said the chief constable would also make contact with assembly members (MLAs) and councillors.
Speaking on BBC Northern Ireland's Sunday Politics programme, Mrs Long said there was a "tension" as politicians sought to strike a balance between security and accessibility to their constituents.
"As elected representatives we want to be approachable and I think it is very difficult to balance that against trying to protect yourself, your staff and other people," she said.
East Belfast MP Gavin Robinson told Sunday Politics he and other colleagues had been contacted on Saturday about their security by a number of senior police officers.
The Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) politician said there was an "incredible tension" for politicians who needed to maintain relationships with their constituents by being in public while maintaining their security.
"As an MP you can't confine yourself," he said.
"There is nothing that can reach full security and to try to get to that point erects a huge barrier between you and your constituents."
Sir David is the second MP to be killed in recent years, following the murder of Labour MP Jo Cox in June 2016.
'Abhorrent'
On Sunday, Mrs Long and Mr Robinson also condemned reports of intimidating behaviour against Northern Ireland Infrastructure Minister Nichola Mallon.
The Sunday Independent reported that the SDLP deputy leader had been targeted by anti-vaccine protestors.
Mrs Long said she had also had to review her own personal safety in recent weeks.
"It is abhorrent people are intimidated and threatened here at a time of crisis," she said.
Expressing his solidarity with Ms Mallon, Mr Robinson said it was important for the public to recognise that politicians often served under threat.
"We do so with considerable concern at times that impacts on family life, colleagues and staff members," he said.
Ali Harbi Ali, 25, was arrested by police in England following Sir David's killing.
He is being held under the Terrorism Act and officers have until Friday to question him.