Investigation after man dies falling from window in Ballymena
The Police Ombudsman's Office has been informed of the sudden death of a man in Ballymena on Friday evening.
It is understood police officers were in a block of flats when a man fell after climbing out of a window.
Police and paramedics treated the man but he was pronounced dead at the scene.
A police spokesperson said officers were investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident, which happened near High Street at 18:40.