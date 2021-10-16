BBC News

Investigation after man dies falling from window in Ballymena

Published
Image source, Pacemaker
Image caption, The incident happened near High Street in Ballymena

The Police Ombudsman's Office has been informed of the sudden death of a man in Ballymena on Friday evening.

It is understood police officers were in a block of flats when a man fell after climbing out of a window.

Police and paramedics treated the man but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

A police spokesperson said officers were investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident, which happened near High Street at 18:40.

