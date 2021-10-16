Thomas Rainey charged with murder of wife Katrina Rainey
- Published
A man has appeared in court charged with murdering his wife, who was found in a burning car in County Londonderry.
Thomas Rainey appeared before Dungannon Magistrates' Court via video link from Musgrave Street police station in Belfast, charged with the murder of Katrina Rainey.
Mr Rainey, 59, spoke only to confirm his name and date of birth.
Mrs Rainey, who was in her 50s, died in hospital on Tuesday evening after she was found in the car earlier that day.
Emergency services had been called to the scene in the Quarry Road area of Knockloughrim, near Maghera, at about 05:40.
At the court hearing on Saturday morning, no application for bail was made.
Mr Rainey was remanded into custody and will appear again in court in four weeks' time.
Mrs Rainey's funeral service is due to take place later.