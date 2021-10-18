River Clyde military police rescue seal hurt by drinks can
A distressed seal which rescuers were trying to find off Northern Ireland more than a week ago has turned up in Scotland.
Harbour police at Belfast Lough had been trying to help the animal which had a tin drinks can wedged in its lower jaw.
It had been spotted several times but officers could not locate it.
However, MOD police officers came across it on the River Clyde at the weekend and freed it from the can.
The seal was first seen on Wednesday 6 October, with the Red Bull can stuck in its lower jaw near the Harland and Wolff shipyard in Belfast.
Attempts were made by harbour police to help the animal, but it swam away into Belfast Lough and had not been seen since.
'Risk of drowning'
Belfast Harbour Police and Lagan Search and Rescue said it "seemed to be in distress" and a fresh search got under way at low tide on Friday 8 October.
Rescuer Steven Yamin-Ali said the seal was at risk of drowning.
Staff from nearby Exploris Aquarium in Portaferry, County Down, also assisted with the search.
It was Ministry of Defence police officers who eventually found the animal resting on a storm drain.
A MOD spokesman told the BBC: "MOD Police Clyde Marine Unit officers freed this animal in distress and would urge people to take extra care in how they dispose of their rubbish near any waterway."