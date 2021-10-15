Sir David Amess: NI political leaders pay tribute to MP
- Published
Politicians in Northern Ireland have been paying tribute to Conservative MP Sir David Amess, who has died after being stabbed at his constituency surgery in Essex on Friday.
Sir David, who represented Southend West, had been an MP since 1983 and was married with five children.
First Minister Paul Givan
"I was shocked to hear the news about Sir David Amess.
"This was a brutal attack on a man with a distinguished history of public service, and the repercussions will resonate with us all.
"But, more than this, Sir David was a husband, father and colleague - and it is those closest to him who will feel this loss most profoundly.
"My immediate thoughts are with Sir David's family and friends at this very sad time."
Deputy First Minister Michelle O'Neill
"I was deeply shocked to learn of the death of David Amess in the most tragic of circumstances.
"No public representative should face attack when carrying out their duties on behalf of their constituents.
"My thoughts and prayers, first and foremost, are with David's family and friends at this awful time."
Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson
"Our prayers are with those closest to David. This is shocking and horrendous.
"Sir David Amess has been a long-standing friend to me personally but also to the union.
"More than many in Westminster, he took a keen interest in Northern Ireland and its people. He always wanted to see the country moving forward.
"Such a brutal attack must be condemned and is a reminder of the dangers which still face people in public office."
Social Democratic and Labour Party (SDLP) leader Colum Eastwood
"The murder of David Amess today is shocking beyond words. He left home this morning to meet constituents and do his best for his local community.
"To suffer a brutal attack like this in the line of public service is absolutely horrendous.
"Politicians make themselves accessible to the public to provide support and improve their lives.
"No one believes that they'll be attacked in that effort. Political leaders will be united across party lines today following this terrible news.
"My thoughts are with David's family, friends and colleagues at such a difficult time."
Alliance deputy leader Stephen Farry
"This is horrific. David was a true gentleman. He was a dedicated constituency MP and was killed simply doing his duty.
"He was a true parliamentarian. Very much invested in working on behalf of his constituents.
"He was always extremely impartial and always tried to be very inclusive.
"One of his last acts as a chair was to guide the New Decade, New Approach legislation through its committee stage.
"His fingerprints are very much on that legislation.
"Our thoughts are with his family, friends and his staff."
Ulster Unionist Party (UUP) leader Doug Beattie
"The brutal murder of Sir David Amess has horrified everyone across the United Kingdom.
"This is heart-breaking news, especially for Sir David's loved ones, friends and Conservative Party colleagues.
"The tributes being paid to him from across all political parties demonstrate a huge level of respect for a thoroughly decent, hard-working constituency MP.
"It`s an absolute tragedy that he lost his life doing the job he loved while serving his constituents.
"On behalf of the Ulster Unionist Party, I offer my deepest sympathies to Sir David`s family, friends and colleagues."
Traditional Unionist Voice (TUV) leader Jim Allister
"The murder of Sir David Amess in a constituency surgery has shocked the nation.
"The news will prompt many memories for people across Northern Ireland, not least of how Rev Robert Bradford was murdered while serving his constituents.
"I trust the family of Sir David will draw comfort from the knowledge that they will be remembered in the prayers of countless people this evening."