Covid-19: Four more deaths and 1,349 new cases
BBC News NI outlines the latest data on coronavirus and Covid-19 vaccinations across Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland.
Four more coronavirus-related deaths have been reported in Northern Ireland on Friday.
Deaths are measured by recording those who died within 28 days of receiving a positive result in a test for coronavirus.
The total number of deaths linked to Covid-19 in Northern Ireland since the start of the pandemic is 2,610.
Another 1,349 cases of the virus were also notified by the Department of Health, up from 1,304 on Thursday.
That includes cases confirmed from samples taken in recent days, not necessarily just in the latest 24-hour reporting period.
A total of 256,332 cases of the coronavirus have been confirmed in Northern Ireland since the pandemic began.
The latest hospital figures show there were 348 patients with Covid-19 in hospitals in Northern Ireland on Friday, up from 345 on Thursday.
There are currently 37 patients in intensive care beds, one less than Thursday's total.
Vaccines
A total of 2,569,617 vaccines have been administered.
This includes 1,317,005 first doses and 1,223,097 second doses.
A total of 3,683 third doses have also been administered.
Another 1,627 cases of coronavirus were reported on Thursday in the Republic of Ireland, down from 2,066 on Wednesday.
The total number of deaths linked to Covid-19 in the Republic of Ireland since the start of the pandemic is 5,306.
That figure, which is subject to revision, is updated weekly and includes "probable and possible" Covid-19-linked deaths.
There are 415 patients in hospital with Covid-19, seven more than Wednesday.
Of those Covid patients, 70 are being treated in intensive care units, one more than Wednesday.
Vaccines
A total of 7,277,224 Covid-19 vaccines had been administered in the Republic of Ireland as of 13 October.
Of those, 3,549,782 were first doses and 3,481,691 were second doses. Some 236,069 were single doses.
A total of 9,682 third doses have been administered.
