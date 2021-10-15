Dennis Hutchings: Trial adjourned after ex-soldier takes ill
- Published
The trial of ex-soldier Dennis Hutchings related to a fatal shooting during the Troubles has been adjourned after he was taken ill and brought to hospital.
Mr Hutchings, 80, denies attempting to murder and cause grievous bodily harm to John Pat Cunningham.
Mr Cunningham, who was 27, was shot in the back as he ran from an Army patrol in a field near Benburb in 1974.
Mr Hutchings, from Cornwall, is an ex-member of the Life Guards regiment.
The non-jury trial is sitting for three days each week to allow Mr Hutchings, who has been diagnosed as suffering from an incurable chronic kidney disease, to receive ongoing treatment.
He also suffers from heart failure and fluid on the lung.
Mr Justice O'Hara told the Crown Court in Belfast that while the adjournment was "unfortunate", he hoped that after treatment Mr Hutchings would be fit to return to the trial on Monday.
On Monday, Mr Justice O'Hara said the prosecution case against former soldier Dennis Hutchings could be completed by next week.
The trial previously heard that a weapon was taken from the defendant at the scene of a killing in 1974.
However, a witness said he could not be certain that the weapon belonged to Dennis Hutchings.
Mr Cunningham, who had a learning difficulty, was shot and killed in a field along the Armagh-Tyrone border.
Mr Hutchings, from Cawsand in Cornwall, has previously unsuccessfully attempted to stay his prosecution as an abuse of process, and also lost a Supreme Court challenge to have a trial before a jury.