GP services: Extra £5.5m in GP funding for 'challenging winter'
The Department of Health is making up to £5.5m available to support GP services in Northern Ireland over winter.
Health Minister Robin Swann said he recognised the importance of people being able to access GP services.
The funding will be used to improve technology and accessibility, and support patient care.
Mr Swann said that services across health and social care were facing "a challenging winter".
He has allocated £3.8m to support additional patient care during this time and up to £1.7m to further improve telephone and computer technology.
He added that GP feedback showed that patients were presenting with more complex needs, making it difficult for GPs "to see all the people they would wish to".
Department of Health figures show that GP practices are currently carrying out almost 200,000 consultations on a weekly basis.
The health minister said that GP practices have been open throughout the pandemic and will continue to use both face-to-face appointments and alternative consultation options for patients.
He said work was taking place to improve access to primary care for patients, including exploring how telephone systems could be better used to support services.
He added that consideration was also being given to ways to better deal with routine requests, such as repeat prescriptions to release capacity.
"This work is part of a wider programme to help improve patient access to services, which includes the wider rollout of primary care multi-disciplinary teams, and work to reform the out-of-hours service.
"I am committed to ensuring that we have a GP workforce that is supported, motivated and sustainable and that continues to provide quality care to patients when they need it."
He said work was taking place on a review of GP trainee places, to make sure there were "enough GPs to meet our primary care needs into the future".
'Current system struggling to cope'
Dr Alan Stout, chair of the British Medical Association of Northern Ireland, said he hoped the funding would help some of the immediate pressures that GPs were facing, "as well as beginning to address some of the more systemic and complex issues, including the number of GP trainee places available".
"General practice has not closed and never closed," he said.
"Consultation rates and the number of patients contacting their surgery continue to be high and the current system is struggling to cope.
"All of our staff are feeling the pressure and we recognise that the difficulty in access and delays in seeing your GP cause frustration to patients."