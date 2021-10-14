Sir Gerry Robinson: Businessman and broadcaster dies aged 72
Businessman and broadcaster Sir Gerry Robinson has died at the age of 72.
Sir Gerry, a former chairman and chief executive of Granada TV, died at Letterkenny University Hospital, County Donegal in the Republic of Ireland on Thursday.
He was knighted in 2003 for services to the arts and business.
As a broadcaster he presented a number of series for the BBC including 'I'll Show Them Who's Boss' in 2004 and 'Can Gerry Robinson Fix The NHS?' in 2007.
Born in October 1948, Sir Gerry grew up in Dunfanaghy, County Donegal before moving to England as a teenager.
During a career that started at Matchbox Toys, he would later go onto serve as chairman of drinks giant Allied Domecq, BSkyB and ITN as well as the Arts Council England.
Sir Gerry and his wife Lady Heather Robinson have lived on Oakfield Park Estate in Raphoe, Donegal since 1988.