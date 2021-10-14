Knockloughrim: Police given more time to question man over murder
- Published
Police investigating the murder of a woman in Knockloughrim, County Londonderry, have been granted a further 36 hours to question a 59-year-old man.
A murder investigation is under way after a woman was found in a burning car.
Police were called to a house at Quarry Road after a car was reported on fire at 05:40 BST on Tuesday.
The woman, who was in her 50s, died in hospital on Tuesday evening.
The 59-year-old man was also taken to hospital for treatment for burn injuries.