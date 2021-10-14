Covid-19: Six more death and 1,304 new cases
BBC News NI outlines the latest data on coronavirus and Covid-19 vaccinations across Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland.
Six more coronavirus-related deaths were been reported in Northern Ireland on Thursday.
Deaths are measured by recording those who died within 28 days of receiving a positive result in a test for coronavirus.
The total number of deaths linked to Covid-19 in Northern Ireland since the start of the pandemic is 2,606.
Another 1,304 cases of the virus were also notified by the Department of Health, down from 1,471 on Wednesday.
That includes cases confirmed from samples taken in recent days, not necessarily just in the latest 24-hour reporting period.
A total of 254,983 cases of the coronavirus have been confirmed in Northern Ireland since the pandemic began.
The latest hospital figures show there were 345 patients with Covid-19 in hospitals in Northern Ireland on Thursday, down from 347 on Wednesday.
There are currently 38 patients in intensive care beds, five more than Wednesday's total.
Vaccines
A total of 2,565,983 vaccines have been administered.
This includes 1,316,681 first doses and 1,222,227 second doses.
A total of 3,375 third doses have also been administered.
Another 2,066 cases of coronavirus were reported on Wednesday in the Republic of Ireland, up from 1,466 on Tuesday.
The total number of deaths linked to Covid-19 in the Republic of Ireland since the start of the pandemic is 5,306.
That figure, which is subject to revision, is updated weekly and includes "probable and possible" Covid-19-linked deaths.
There are 408 patients in hospital with Covid-19, six more than Tuesday.
Of those Covid patients, 69 are being treated in intensive care units, four less than Tuesday.
Vaccines
A total of 7,261,695 Covid-19 vaccines had been administered in the Republic of Ireland as of 11 October.
Of those, 3,548,037 were first doses and 3,477,623 were second doses. Some 236,035 were single doses.
