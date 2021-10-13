Lagan Valley: Hospital ED to adopt 'Phone First' policy
Lagan Valley Hospital is introducing a 'Phone First' service at its Emergency Department (ED).
From Monday 18 October anyone with an urgent but not life-threatening illness will be asked to call before attending.
The South Eastern Trust says patients will be assessed over the phone by a senior clinician and the service will ensure they receive "the right care, first time".
The operating hours of the Lagan Valley ED will also be reduced.
It is currently open Monday to Friday 8am - 8pm, but will now close at 6pm.
The South Eastern Trust said the decision "is due to the extreme challenges being faced at present", including staff shortages and the pressures of the Covid-19 pandemic.
In cases of serious emergency, such as chest pain, symptoms of stroke or serious head injury, patients are being advised to continue to phone 999 immediately.
A similar system is already operating at the Downe Hospital and at Ards minor injury unit.
The 'Phone First' telephone number for Lagan Valley Hospital Emergency Department is 028 9260 4643.