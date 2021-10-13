East Belfast: Homes evacuated over suspicious object
A number of people have been evacuated from their homes in east Belfast due to a security alert in the area.
A suspicious object was found in the Castlereagh Road area of the city on Wednesday afternoon, the Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) said.
The nearby Cregagh Community Centre is open for residents to use while the security alert is ongoing.
Police are currently at the scene on Orby Drive and said there are no further details at this stage.