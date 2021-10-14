NI Protocol: Ministers to attend cross-border health meeting
By Enda McClafferty
BBC News NI political editor
- Published
Stormont politicians will join a North-South Ministerial Council (NSMC) meeting later, the first since the Democratic Unionist Party's (DUP) boycott was ruled unlawful.
It will go ahead after First Minister Paul Givan agreed to the agenda.
He said it was in line with his party's position, which allows for meetings on health issues.
The DUP refuses to attend north-south talks in protest against the Northern Ireland Protocol.
The protocol is part of the Brexit deal agreed in 2019 and was introduced to help prevent checks along the border between Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland.
Health Minister Robin Swann is due to meet his Republic of Ireland counterpart, Stephen Donnelly today.
The DUP boycott, announced by party leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson last month, was ruled unlawful by a high court judge on Monday.
The judge stopped short of issuing an order compelling the party's ministers to attend.
While Sir Jeffrey had promised health meetings would go ahead, other meetings have been cancelled.
The DUP has said it is considering Monday's judgement, but there is no sign the party is planning to end its boycott.
Meanwhile, the executive has agreed to bring forward a €1bn (£849m) peace funding package which was due to be rubber-stamped NSMC later this month, to Thursday.