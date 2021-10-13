Covid-19: One more death and 1,471 new cases
BBC News NI outlines the latest data on coronavirus and Covid-19 vaccinations across Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland.
One more coronavirus-related death has been reported in Northern Ireland on Wednesday.
Deaths are measured by recording those who died within 28 days of receiving a positive result in a test for coronavirus.
The total number of deaths linked to Covid-19 in Northern Ireland since the start of the pandemic is 2,600.
Another 1,471 cases of the virus were also notified by the Department of Health, up from 1,278 on Tuesday.
That includes cases confirmed from samples taken in recent days, not necessarily just in the latest 24-hour reporting period.
A total of 253,679 cases of the coronavirus have been confirmed in Northern Ireland since the pandemic began.
The latest hospital figures show there were 347 patients with Covid-19 in hospitals in Northern Ireland on Wednesday, down from 368 on Tuesday.
There are currently 33 patients in intensive care beds, two more than Tuesday's total.
Last updated 13 October at 14:30 BST
Source: Department of Health Northern Ireland
Vaccines
A total of 2,561,250 vaccines have been administered.
This includes 1,316,225 first doses and 1,221,045 second doses.
A total of 2,939 third doses have also been administered.
Last updated 13 October at 14:30 BST
Source: Department of Health Northern Ireland
Another 1,466 cases of coronavirus were reported on Tuesday in the Republic of Ireland, up from 1,358 on Monday.
The total number of deaths linked to Covid-19 in the Republic of Ireland since the start of the pandemic is 5,280.
That figure, which is subject to revision, is updated weekly and includes "probable and possible" Covid-19-linked deaths.
There are 402 patients in hospital with Covid-19, two more than Monday.
Of those Covid patients, 73 are being treated in intensive care units, two less than Monday.
Last updated 12 October at 18:15 local time.
Source: Department of Health Ireland
Vaccines
A total of 7,261,695 Covid-19 vaccines had been administered in the Republic of Ireland as of 11 October.
Of those, 3,548,037 were first doses and 3,477,623 were second doses. Some 236,035 were single doses.
Last updated 11 October at 14:30
Source: Department of Health Ireland