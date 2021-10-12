BBC News

Knockloughrim: Murder investigation launched after woman dies

Image source, Psni

A murder investigation has been launched following the death of a woman in Knockloughrim, County Londonderry.

The woman, aged in her 50s, was taken to hospital after a car was reported on fire at Quarry Road at 05:40 BST on Tuesday.

She died from her injuries in hospital on Tuesday evening, police have said.

A 59-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder. He has also been taken to hospital for treatment for burn injuries.

