Operation Dealbreaker: Drugs disguised as sweets seized by police
Police have recovered drugs worth more than £1.34m, some disguised as sweets, over a two-week period.
The seizures were made across Northern Ireland between 17 September and 4 October as part of an operation targeting drug-related activity.
Officers carried out 94 searches, seized 317 drug exhibits, made 129 arrests and charged 55 people for drugs offences.
Operation Dealbreaker was launched in July.
Some of the drugs seized were cannabis resin disguised as sweets, police said.
Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) Det Supt Zoe McKee said officers would continue to take a coordinated approach to "break the supply and demand chain".
"The devastation experienced as a result of drug misuse is cross cutting and impacts people's lives at every level in Northern Ireland," she said.
"The activities of these individuals and crime gangs is a demonstration of harm at its highest.
"They are only interested in control, money and lifestyle and will often prey on those who most need and deserve our help."
