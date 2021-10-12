Brexit: Lord Frost proposes 'entirely new' NI protocol
- Published
Brexit Minister Lord Frost has proposed plans for an entirely new protocol to replace the existing Northern Ireland Protocol.
In a speech to diplomats in Portugal on Tuesday, he described his new legal text as "a better way forward".
The protocol is the special Brexit deal agreed for Northern Ireland to prevent a hard border on the island of Ireland.
Unionists argue it undermines Northern Ireland's constitutional position in the UK and creates a trade barrier.
Lord Frost said his proposed text would amend the NI protocol and support the Good Friday Agreement.
He said it was forward-looking and improved on the existing protocol, which was excessively "rigid".
"We have a short, but real, opportunity to put in place a new arrangement, to defuse the political crisis that is brewing, both in Northern Ireland and between us," he said.
However, Lord Frost urged the European Union to look carefully at the UK's new legal text, and said the existing protocol could not survive, as it did not have support right across Northern Ireland.
He also warned that the UK could still trigger Article 16 - which allows either side to effectively override large parts of the Brexit agreement - if necessary.
The UK government also wants to reverse its previous agreement on the oversight role of the European Court of Justice (ECJ), which is the EU's highest court.
The EU will bring forward proposals on Wednesday for reforming the protocol.
These will focus on easing practical problems, rather than changing oversight arrangements.