JMC Mechanical and Construction 'closes with 100 job losses'
By John Campbell
BBC News NI Economics & Business Editor
- Published
A County Down construction firm has closed resulting in about 100 job losses, local politicians have said.
JMC Mechanical and Construction is based in Waringstown, but has premises in Bleary and Lisburn as well.
Its work includes providing maintenance services to the Housing Executive and other social housing providers.
The Portadown Times reported workers were told on Monday afternoon by the firm's owner James McCully and an accountant.
Democratic Unionist Party MP for Upper Bann Carla Lockhart said it was devastating news for employees and their families.
She said JMC was a longstanding and respected company that had "obviously suffered greatly as a result of the pandemic".
Sinn Féin MLA John O'Dowd said: "The closure will see over 100 workers losing their jobs through no fault of their own."
"Those workers have rights and entitlements which must be honoured including their wages and redundancies."
In a statement, a spokesperson for the Housing Executive said: "We are sorry to hear that one of our contractors, JMC Ltd, has announced that it is entering liquidation.
"The company was the repairs contractor for our tenants in the Lisburn and Castlereagh area and was also the contractor for a number of improvement schemes across Lisburn and Castlereagh and the Belfast area.
"Our priority at this stage is to ensure minimal disruption to services for tenants and those planned maintenance improvement works which are on site."