Abortion protest exclusion zones to be debated at Stormont
By Jayne McCormack
BBC News NI political correspondent
- Published
Proposals for exclusion zones outside sexual health clinics and pregnancy counselling centres in Northern Ireland will be debated at Stormont later.
Protests and demonstrations would not be allowed within the zones.
Green Party Northern Ireland leader Clare Bailey is behind the move and said it will protect staff and women accessing services.
If passed, the bill would be the first legislation of its kind in the UK.
Laws allowing for the provision of abortion services in Northern Ireland took effect last March, after they were drawn up by Westminster.
Following a public consultation, the government decided not to include powers to establish exclusion zones but said it would keep the matter "under review".
Ms Bailey has now decided to bring proposals through Stormont in a private member's bill.
It is understood she has support from assembly members across several parties, including Sinn Féin and Alliance.
Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) MPs previously opposed similar proposals at Westminster, arguing they would override the democratic right to protest.
Ms Bailey's bill would put the onus on Stormont's Department of Health to establish "safe access" zones outside premises providing abortion services.
In a statement to BBC News NI, Health Minister Robin Swann said: "No one should be obstructed or intimidated from accessing lawful healthcare services for whatever reason, including the staff who work at these facilities.
"It is for the Northern Ireland Assembly to determine whether the proposals set out in this bill will provide an effective means for protecting those rights, alongside the rights to freedom of assembly and expression.
"These are complex legal issues and my department will support trusts in implementing any decision taken by the assembly as required."
Mr Swann added that he had agreed to meet Ms Bailey and Justice Minister Naomi Long to discuss the proposals in further detail.
If the proposals pass their second stage in the assembly on Tuesday, time remains short for the bill to complete legislative passage before the assembly election scheduled for May.