BBC News

Belcoo fire: 16,000 chickens killed in blaze at farm shed

Published
Image source, NIFRS

Sixteen thousand chickens have been killed in a large farm shed fire in County Fermanagh.

The Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service (NIFRS) was called to property on Marble Arch Road, Belcoo, at about 07:26 BST.

A water tanker and appliances from Belleek, Enniskillen and Irvinestown stations attended the scene.

Firefighters "worked in difficult conditions" to bring the fire under control by 15:50 BST.

NIFRS said an investigation into the cause of the fire is ongoing.

Related Topics