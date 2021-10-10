Belcoo fire: 16,000 chickens killed in blaze at farm shed
Sixteen thousand chickens have been killed in a large farm shed fire in County Fermanagh.
The Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service (NIFRS) was called to property on Marble Arch Road, Belcoo, at about 07:26 BST.
A water tanker and appliances from Belleek, Enniskillen and Irvinestown stations attended the scene.
Firefighters "worked in difficult conditions" to bring the fire under control by 15:50 BST.
NIFRS said an investigation into the cause of the fire is ongoing.