NI 100: Irish government criticised over centenary service
By Mark Simpson
BBC News NI
- Published
A Fianna Fáil member of parliament has criticised the Irish government's decision to send two representatives to a centenary church service in Armagh later this month.
Niamh Smyth, an Irish parliament member from the Cavan-Monaghan constituency, said she agreed with sending Irish Foreign Minister Simon Coveney.
But she said she disagreed with sending her party colleague Jack Chambers, who is the Irish government chief whip.
The service will be held on 21 October.
It has been organised by Irish church leaders to mark the centenary of the partition of Ireland, and the formation of Northern Ireland in 1921, and will take place at St Patrick's Church of Ireland cathedral.
"I certainly don't think it's necessary (for him to be there) when we have the minister for foreign affairs who is available and has agreed to attend," Ms Smyth told BBC News NI.
Irish president Michael D Higgins last month turned down an invitation to the service saying he felt it was not politically neutral.
Sinn Féin also declined an invitation, but politicians from all of the other main parties have agreed to go.
The Sunday Times has reported that a number of Fianna Fáil TDs (members of the Irish parliament) have expressed concern about the Irish government's approach to the service.
As well as Ms Smyth, Brendan Smith and Barry Cowen are also quoted as having misgivings about how it has been handled.
BBC News NI has contacted them, but has yet to receive a response.
'Strong feelings' on the centenary
Ms Smyth said she had been speaking to her constituents about the centenary service.
She said: "I live in a border constituency where partition brought a lot of strife, a lot of loss of life, a lot of social injustice.
"It (the centenary) certainly doesn't mark a prosperous or a good time in the history of Ireland.
"There will be very strong feelings in relation to that.
"But I am also mindful of the fact that we do have to reach out to those who have a different perspective than us.
"I do want to see a united Ireland in my lifetime and I believe that we do have to reach out the hand of friendship, and the government by sending the minister for foreign affairs I believe signals that, without sending the government chief whip."
On Friday, the SDLP leader Colum Eastwood explained why his party had chosen to accept an invitation to the service.
He said: "The SDLP don't celebrate partition.
"We are going to that event because we want to end partition.
"And it would be ridiculous of us to believe that we could convince enough people that we should end partition if we're not even prepared to go and speak to those people."