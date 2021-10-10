Covid-19: Three more Covid-related deaths and 1,115 new cases
BBC News NI outlines the latest data on coronavirus and Covid-19 vaccinations across Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland.
Three more coronavirus-related deaths have been reported in Northern Ireland on Sunday.
Deaths are measured by recording those who died within 28 days of receiving a positive result in a test for coronavirus.
The total number of deaths linked to Covid-19 in Northern Ireland since the start of the pandemic is 2,588.
Another 1,115 cases of the virus were also notified by the Department of Health, down from 1,274 from Saturday.
That includes cases confirmed from samples taken in recent days, not necessarily just in the latest 24-hour reporting period.
A total of 249,821 cases of the coronavirus have been confirmed in Northern Ireland since the pandemic began.
The latest hospital figures show there were 360 patients with Covid-19 in hospitals in Northern Ireland on Friday, up from 359 on Thursday.
Vaccines
A total of 2,550,278 vaccines have been administered in total.
Another 1,384 cases of coronavirus were reported on Sunday in the Republic of Ireland, down from 1,940 on Saturday.
The total number of deaths linked to Covid-19 in the Republic of Ireland since the start of the pandemic is 5,280.
That figure, which is subject to revision, is updated weekly and includes "probable and possible" Covid-19-linked deaths.
There are 382 patients in hospital with Covid-19, 29 more than Saturday.
There are 74 people in ICU with the virus, the same as on Saturday.
Vaccines
A total of 7,247,596 Covid-19 vaccines had been administered in the Republic of Ireland as of 7 October.
Of those, 3,544,282 were first doses and 3,467,360 were second doses. Some 235,954 were single doses.
