Covid-19: Four Covid-related deaths and 1,274 new cases
- Published
BBC News NI outlines the latest data on coronavirus and Covid-19 vaccinations across Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland.
Four more coronavirus-related deaths have been reported in Northern Ireland on Saturday.
Deaths are measured by recording those who died within 28 days of receiving a positive result in a test for coronavirus.
The total number of deaths linked to Covid-19 in Northern Ireland since the start of the pandemic is 2,585.
Another 1,274 cases of the virus were also notified by the Department of Health, down by two from Friday.
That includes cases confirmed from samples taken in recent days, not necessarily just in the latest 24-hour reporting period.
A total of 248,706 cases of the coronavirus have been confirmed in Northern Ireland since the pandemic began.
The latest hospital figures show there were 360 patients with Covid-19 in hospitals in Northern Ireland on Friday, up from 359 on Thursday.
Last updated 9 October at 14:20 BST
Source: Department of Health Northern Ireland
Vaccines
A total of 2,548,548 vaccines have been administered in total.
Last updated 9 October at 14:20 BST
Source: Department of Health Northern Ireland
Another 1,940 cases of coronavirus were reported on Friday in the Republic of Ireland, down from 2,002 on Friday.
The total number of deaths linked to Covid-19 in the Republic of Ireland since the start of the pandemic is 5,280.
That figure, which is subject to revision, is updated weekly and includes "probable and possible" Covid-19-linked deaths.
There are 352 patients in hospital with Covid-19, two fewer than Friday.
There are 74 people in ICU with the virus, up one from Friday.
Last updated 9 October at 14:20
Source: Department of Health Ireland
Vaccines
A total of 7,247,596 Covid-19 vaccines had been administered in the Republic of Ireland as of 7 October.
Of those, 3,544,282 were first doses and 3,467,360 were second doses. Some 235,954 were single doses.
Last updated 9 October at 14:20
Source: Department of Health Ireland