Belfast Lough: Searchers 'hopeful' of finding distressed seal
- Published
A distressed seal spotted with a tin drinks can stuck in its lower jaw has not yet been found.
The seal was seen on Wednesday by Belfast Harbour Police and Lagan Search and Rescue and "seemed to be in distress".
Exploris Aquarium Seal Sanctuary, which is involved in the search, said the team was still hopeful the seal would be rescued.
The seal had good energy reserves when it was last spotted, it said.
Portia Sampson, from the Portaferry sanctuary, said the seal was probably in one of its favourite spots out of sight of the search team.
"I am very hopeful he will appear back soon. His high energy was a good sign but we need him to be tired so he can be captured," she added.
Attempts were made by harbour police to help the mammal earlier this week, but it swam away into Belfast Lough.
On Saturday, the Facebook page, Debbie Doolittle's Wild Life, asked anyone in the Queen's Island area to immediately report the seal to Exploris if it is spotted.
Steven Yamin-Ali from Lagan Search and Rescue previously said the seal was at risk of drowning.
Speaking to the BBC's Evening Extra programme on Friday, Mr Yamin-Ali added: "We're probably more concerned about members of the public going to help to seal and then getting into distress."
Harbour Police urged visitors to coastal areas to "take rubbish home with them and dispose of it responsibly to avoid this type of incident occurring,"