Doug Beattie to call for return to Good Friday Agreement 'factory settings'
By Enda McClafferty
BBC News NI political editor
- Published
Ulster Unionist leader Doug Beattie will call for a return to the "factory settings" of the Good Friday Agreement and criticise those who changed it.
He is due to give his first party conference speech as leader on Saturday afternoon.
It is the first Ulster Unionist Party (UUP) conference since 2018.
Mr Beattie will set out his plan to promote a more confident "pro-union message" in the run up to the next assembly election.
He will also accuse his political opponents of being "distracted by champagne receptions" while his party warned about the dangers of the Northern Ireland Protocol two years ago.
Strict Covid rules will be in place for the the event at a Belfast hotel.
Those attending will be required to show proof of a double vaccination or negative tests.
Inside, the audience will be socially-distanced and be asked to wear face coverings.
Protocol fall out warning
Speaking before the conference, the party leader vowed to crack down on any elected member who expresses anti-vaccine views in public.
Health Minister Robin Swann, a former UUP leader, is also expected to criticise those who have tried to undermine the Covid public health message in his conference speech.
In his address, Mr Beattie will remind delegates of the party's role in negotiating and securing the 1998 Good Friday Agreement
"We need to return the Belfast Agreement to its factory settings to reverse the damage done by those who tinkered with it, not least at St Andrews, " he will say.
He will also criticise other unionist parties over their response to the Northern Ireland Protocol.
"The Ulster Unionist Party warned on the protocol as far back as 2019 while others with influence were distracted by champagne receptions" he will tell delegates
He will also warn about the potential fall out if the protocol remains unchanged.
"We must deal with the in-built instability which will turn every election [into] a protocol election as we posture for majorities to amend Articles Five to 10 every four years.
"This will detract from a vision and a purpose to make Northern Ireland a better place for everyone.
"We will study any proposals that may come forward by the UKG (UK government) or the EU to see if it restores the balance of the Belfast Agreement."