Covid-19: Two Covid-related deaths and 1,276 new cases
BBC News NI outlines the latest data on coronavirus and Covid-19 vaccinations across Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland.
Two more coronavirus-related deaths have been reported in Northern Ireland on Friday.
Deaths are measured by recording those who died within 28 days of receiving a positive result in a test for coronavirus.
The total number of deaths linked to Covid-19 in Northern Ireland since the start of the pandemic is 2,581.
Another 1,276 cases of the virus were also notified by the Department of Health, down from 1,305 cases on Thursday.
That includes cases confirmed from samples taken in recent days, not necessarily just in the latest 24-hour reporting period.
A total of 247,432 cases of the coronavirus have been confirmed in Northern Ireland since the pandemic began.
The latest hospital figures show there were 360 patients with Covid-19 in hospitals in Northern Ireland on Friday, up from 359 on Thursday.
Thirty-five Covid patients are being treated in hospital intensive care units, up from 33 on Thursday.
Last updated 8 October at 14:20 BST
Source: Department of Health Northern Ireland
Vaccines
A total of 2,545,973 vaccines have been administered in total.
Of these, 1,315,167 were first doses and 1,216,564 were second doses.
Last updated 8 October at 14:20 BST
Source: Department of Health Northern Ireland
Another 1,207 cases of coronavirus were reported on Thursday in the Republic of Ireland.
The total number of deaths linked to Covid-19 in the Republic of Ireland since the start of the pandemic is 5,280.
That figure, which is subject to revision, is updated weekly and includes "probable and possible" Covid-19-linked deaths.
There are 355 patients with Covid-19 in hospital, 69 of whom are being treated in intensive care units.
Last updated 7 October at 17:00
Source: Department of Health Ireland
Vaccines
A total of 7,243,489 Covid-19 vaccines had been administered in the Republic of Ireland as of 6 October.
Of those, 3,542,986 were first doses and 3,464,595 were second doses. Some 235,908 were single doses.
Last updated 7 October at 17:00
Source: Department of Health Ireland