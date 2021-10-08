Belfast Lough: Search ongoing for seal with tin can stuck in jaw
A search is ongoing for a seal that was spotted in Belfast Lough with a tin drinks can stuck in its lower jaw.
The seal was spotted on Wednesday by Belfast Harbour Police and Lagan Search and Rescue and "seemed to be in distress"
In a statement, the harbour police said both teams "attempted to help the seal, however, it swam into Belfast Lough".
It said harbour police and port vessels are continuing to look for the seal.
It asked anyone who sees it to contact an animal welfare organisations such as the USPCA.
"We would like to take this opportunity to encourage those visiting the Harbour Estate, or any coastline, to take rubbish home with them and dispose of it responsibly to avoid this type of incident occurring," they added.