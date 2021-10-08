NI100: Michelle O'Neill criticises Irish government over centenary
The Irish government's decision to send two ministers to a centenary church service in Armagh later this month is "the wrong call", Sinn Féin has said.
The service is timed to coincide with the centenary of the formation of Northern Ireland in 1921.
Irish president Michael D Higgins has previously turned down an invitation, saying the event had become politicised.
The SDLP has said it will be attending, while Sinn Féin confirmed it would not.
The service will be held at St Patrick's Church of Ireland cathedral on 21 October.
It is being described as a service of reflection and hope, to mark the centenary of the partition of Ireland and the formation of Northern Ireland.
Last month, Catholic and Protestant church leaders said they had been saddened by "the polarised political commentary" around the service they organised.
Irish Foreign Minister Simon Coveney and government chief whip Jack Chambers will be present at the event.
Speaking ahead of meeting,Taoiseach (Irish PM) Micheál Martin on Friday, Sinn Féin deputy first minister Michelle O'Neill said: "I think it's the wrong call.
"I think that we all know the sensitivities around the decade of centenaries and that those things need to be handled sensitively.
"But when it comes to the issue of partition, it's a catastrophe. It's failing people.
"It's actually very current, and it impacts people's lives here today and has been detrimental to relationships on this island and across these islands."
Also on Friday, DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson welcomed the decision by the Irish government.
But he added that he still very much regretted President Higgins' decision not to attend.
In a statement on Thursday evening, the Irish government said in considering the invitation "its role in this matter is clearly distinct from that of the president".
Senator Gerard Craughwell, one of six independent Irish senators who wrote to President Higgins asking him to reconsider his decision not to go to the service, said he did not agree with the decision to send two government ministers.
"The president of the country made his decision, I didn't agree with it at the time and I would still hold the same position," he told Good Morning Ulster on Friday.
"You're now having one of the most senior ministers of the cabinet countermanding the decision, for want of a better description, of the supreme leader, the president.
"So it's a really strange one, it's been really messed up from beginning to end as far as I can see.
"When the president made his decision that should have been it, if we wanted to have a representative at this event we should have found someone lower down the food chain in the Irish political system."
A decision has yet to be taken by the SDLP as to who will attend the service.
Its leader Colum Eastwood said: "Given the choice between remaining in the trenches of the last 100 years or reaching out to build a new future, I know which side I want to be on."
The British and Irish heads of state, the Queen and President Higgins, were both invited.
Those invited to the service have been asked to reply by 13 October.