Covid-19: Nisra records further fall in weekly death total
There has been a further fall in the number of Covid-19 related deaths registered in Northern Ireland.
The Northern Ireland Statistics and Research Agency (Nisra) said the virus was mentioned on the death certificates of 48 people, up to Friday 1 October.
That is seven fewer than the previous week and brings the agency's total to 3,473.
The Department of Health's total for the same date, based on a positive test result being recorded, is 2,565.
Nisra's figures are higher, because it records mentions of the virus on death certificates, where it may or may not have been confirmed by way of a test.
On the agency's measure, just over two-thirds (68.1%) of Covid-19-related deaths have occurred in hospital (2,367).
There have been 1,096 deaths of care home residents, which account for less than a third (31.5%) of all Covid-19 related deaths.
The majority of care home residents (836) died in care home facilities.
People aged 75 and over account for three-quarters of all Covid-19-related registered deaths (74.5%) between 19 March 2020 and 1 October 2021.
The provisional number of deaths from all causes registered in the week ending 27 August was 380.
That is 29 fewer than the previous week, and 86 more than the five-year average for the time of year of 294.