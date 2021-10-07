Covid-19: Four Covid-related deaths and 1,305 new cases
BBC News NI outlines the latest data on coronavirus and Covid-19 vaccinations across Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland.
Four more coronavirus-related deaths have been reported in Northern Ireland on Thursday.
Deaths are measured by recording those who died within 28 days of receiving a positive result in a test for coronavirus.
The total number of deaths linked to Covid-19 in Northern Ireland since the start of the pandemic is 2,579.
Another 1,305 cases of the virus were also notified by the Department of Health, down from 1,339 cases on Wednesday.
That includes cases confirmed from samples taken in recent days, not necessarily just in the latest 24-hour reporting period.
A total of 246,156 cases of the coronavirus have been confirmed in Northern Ireland since the pandemic began.
The latest hospital figures show there were 359 patients with Covid-19 in hospitals in Northern Ireland on Thursday, down from 362 on Wednesday.
Thirty-three Covid patients are being treated in hospital intensive care units, up from 31 on Wednesday.
Last updated 7 October at 14:00 BST
Source: Department of Health Northern Ireland
Vaccines
A total of 2,542,757 vaccines have been administered in total.
Of these, 1,314,779 were first doses and 1,215,311 were second doses.
Last updated 7 October at 12:00 BST
Source: Department of Health Northern Ireland
Another 984 cases of coronavirus have been reported on Wednesday in the Republic of Ireland.
The total number of deaths linked to Covid-19 in the Republic of Ireland since the start of the pandemic is 5,280.
That figure, which is subject to revision, is updated weekly and includes "probable and possible" Covid-19-linked deaths.
There are 343 patients with Covid-19 in hospital, 70 of whom are being treated in intensive care units.
Last updated 6 October at 17:00
Source: Department of Health Ireland
Vaccines
A total of 7,237,477 Covid-19 vaccines had been administered in the Republic of Ireland as of 4 October.
Of those, 3,541,284 were first doses and 3,460,413 were second doses. Some 235,780 were single doses.
Last updated 5 October at 17:00
Source: Department of Health Ireland