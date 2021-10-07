Sarunas Nauburaitis jailed for 'grotesque' murder of friend
- Published
A man who murdered and mutilated his friend in his north Belfast home must serve at least 18 years in jail before being considered eligible for release.
Following a drinking session in his Oakley Street home, Lithuanian national Sarunas Nauburaitis kicked Maris Ludborzs up to 30 times in the head.
He then carved the word 'pig' on to the dead man's chest and placed a toy rat in his underwear.
A judge described the May 2020 murder as "disgusting and grotesque".
Nauburaitis left the remains of the 44-year old Latvian man to decompose in his kitchen for more than a week, during which he used his victim's bank card to buy alcohol and snacks.
When he walked into a police station on 23 May last year, the self-confessed satanist told police he had killed a man in his house.
Officers went there and found the badly decomposed and disfigured remains of Mr Ludborzs in the blood-splattered kitchen.
The father-of-one had no relatives living in Northern Ireland and had to be formally identified via fingerprints.
During Thursday's tariff hearing at Belfast Crown Court, Mr Justice O'Hara said he accepted the murder was not connected to satanism.
He did, however, highlight the multiple injuries inflicted, and Nauburaitis's actions in the aftermath of the murder.
Plastic bag
"This death was caused by 20 to 30 kicks, with the deceased's head ricocheting off a radiator, with extensive blood splatter and with the use of a heel to finish him off," Mr Justice O'Hara said.
"In case that wasn't enough, a plastic bag was tied over his head. In many cases that might be the end of the story, but not in this one.
"What followed was disgusting and grotesque. Carving the letters pig, placing the toy rat and throwing bleach in the face almost defies description, and have caused entirely understandable distress to the victim's family."
Saying the only mitigating feature was Nauburaitis's guilty plea, Mr Justice O'Hara added this was "inevitable" given his confession to police.
Following his arrest, Nauburaitis told police he and Mr Ludborzs met through a community immigration centre and he invited his friend to stay with him occasionally as he was sleeping rough.
He said that on the day of the murder, Mr Ludborzs was drunk and urinated in his home several times.
Nauburaitis said he asked his friend for £10 that he owed, and as Mr Ludborzs was running to the back door, he pulled him back and then attacked him.
The murderer was told if and when released on licence, he would be liable to be recalled to prison at any time for the remainder of his life if he does not comply with its terms.
The Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) said its thoughts are with Mr Ludborzs' family.
"Maris was subjected to a brutal and sustained attack by Sarunas in Sarunas's home, resulting in his death," they said.