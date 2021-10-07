NI100: SDLP accepts centenary service invitation
The SDLP has accepted an invitation to attend the centenary church service in Armagh later this month organised by Irish church leaders.
The service is timed to coincide with the centenary of the formation of Northern Ireland in 1921.
Irish president Michael D Higgins turned down an invitation to the service and Sinn Féin has now confirmed it would not be attending.
A decision has yet to be taken by the SDLP as to who will attend the service.
It will be held at St Patrick's Church of Ireland cathedral on 21 October.
It is being described as a service of reflection and hope, to mark the centenary of the partition of Ireland and the formation of Northern Ireland.
In Dublin, the Irish cabinet is due to meet later to discuss whether to send a representative.
There is speculation that Minister for Foreign Affairs Simon Coveney will be sent.
Another possibility is that a delegation be sent made up of politicians from the three governing parties, Fianna Fáil, Fine Gael and the Green Party. No decision has yet been taken.
Last month, Catholic and Protestant church leaders said they had been saddened by "the polarised political commentary" around the service they organised.
The British and Irish heads of state, the Queen and President Higgins, were both invited.
It emerged in September that President Higgins had declined because he felt it was not politically neutral.