Sarah Everard: Police in Northern Ireland to review practices
By Julian O'Neill
BBC News NI Home Affairs Correspondent
- Published
There is to be a "robust" internal review within the Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) to provide reassurances to women and young girls.
It was announced by Chief Constable Simon Byrne at the Policing Board.
It follows Sarah Everard's murder in London by a serving Metropolitan Police officer and the revelation that 39 PSNI officers have been investigated for alleged sexual misconduct since 2016.
The review will be overseen by the Deputy Chief Constable Mark Hamilton.
He will look at "key checks and balances" such as vetting and whistle-blowing.
Mr Hamilton told the meeting of the board: "All prospective student officers and all staff who enter the police service are subject to vetting before they join."
He added this involved, among other things, police record checks and examination of an individual's social media.
"Vetting can be reviewed at any time," he said.
"What the Sarah Everard case has shown is that we cannot afford any degree of complacency or business as usual.
"We must satisfy ourselves and members of the public that everything is being done to deal with these issues… we are not sitting on our hands," Mr Hamilton added.
The board was also told that the PSNI was developing a violence against women and girls strategy which will be published later this year.
Mr Byrne added: "We know that women and girls are disproportionately the victims of violent crime and so preventing violence against women and girls across all communities in Northern Ireland is a key priority.
"I want to leave absolutely no doubt that it will be."
Ms Everard, 33, was murdered by Metropolitan Police officer Wayne Couzens, 48, after he kidnapped and raped her.
He used his police warrant card and handcuffs to abduct her after stopping her on a street in Clapham, south London.
He was sentenced to a whole-life prison term.