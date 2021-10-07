Brexit: New NI Protocol proposals to be brought by EU
By John Campbell
BBC News NI Economics & Business Editor
- Published
The EU will bring forward new proposals for the Northern Ireland Protocol next week.
The European Commission Vice President Maros Šefčovič said he hopes they would form the basis for intensive talks with the UK.
Mr Šefčovič told an event in Dublin that he hoped talks would begin before the end of October.
He said his proposals would be "very far reaching" and that he hoped they would be seen as such.
Earlier this week UK Brexit Minister Lord Frost said he was expecting a short, intense negotiation with the EU.
He told the Conservative party conference that the protocol - put in place to prevent a hard border on the island of Ireland - was "not working and needs to change".
In July, Lord Frost put forward radical proposals for changes to the protocol.
Triggering Article 16, which would suspend part of the deal, may end up as "the only way" forward, he warned.
Mr Šefčovič said threats to trigger Article 16 were not helpful.
He told the Institute of International and European Affairs (IIEA) in Dublin that his proposals were not presented on a "take it or leave it" basis and that both the UK and EU would need to get out of their comfort zones.
More to follow.