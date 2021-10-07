Slieve Donard to be sold to US hotel operator
By Clodagh Rice
BBC News NI Business Correspondent
- Published
The Slieve Donard Resort and Spa is to be sold to US-based Adventurous Journeys (AJ) Capital Partners, Hastings Hotels has said.
The new owner is a Nashville-headquartered real estate developer and hotel operator with more than 40 hotels in the US and UK.
The Hastings family has operated the hotel since 1972.
The group has six other hotels across Northern Ireland.
These include the Grand Central, the Europa hotel, the Culloden hotel, the Stormont hotel, the Everglades hotel and Ballygally Castle.
It confirmed that all current roles are to be retained in the sale, and all reservations will be honoured by the new owners.
Vouchers and gift cards purchased before today can also continue to be redeemed at the Slieve Donard.
The hotel will be operated by AJ Capital Partners under its Marine & Lawn Hotels & Resorts brand which includes golfing destinations in places like St Andrews, North Berwick and Troon, Scotland.
Howard Hastings, Hastings Hotels managing director, said the purchase was "encouraging news for hospitality and tourism in Northern Ireland and, in particular, for the burgeoning golf tourism industry".
"Hastings Hotels is exceptionally proud of just how much has been achieved at the Slieve Donard Resort and Spa over the past 50 years," he said.
"That it should attract investment from such a highly regarded international hotel operator is testament to its reputation for exceptional quality and service, only made possible by its outstanding team of employees, many of whom have served here for decades."
He added that the investment was a "strong sign of confidence in the local market by a major international hotel operator with exciting ambitions for the Slieve Donard Resort and Spa in the coming years".
Ben Weprin, AJ Capital Partners chief executive and founder, said the company was honoured to have the hotel in its portfolio.
"It's a tremendous responsibility and honour to be the next steward of this timeless asset," he said.
"The Hastings family has held that distinction for nearly 50 years and we plan to carry and uphold the tradition and spirit of this iconic property and connect it with our existing assets to create a collection unparalleled in the golf world."