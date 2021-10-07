Stormont to decide on relaxing more Covid-19 rules
By Jayne McCormack
BBC News NI political correspondent
Stormont ministers are due to meet later to decide whether to lift some of the remaining Covid-19 restrictions on Northern Ireland's hospitality sector.
The industry has argued that social distancing requirements are damaging trade.
Earlier this week, First Minister Paul Givan said he hoped the executive could agree to further changes to the rules.
The intention would be that any decisions taken later would come into effect on 14 October.
Social distancing of at least 1m (3ft) remains a legal requirement in pubs, bars and restaurants in Northern Ireland.
In September, the executive agreed to end social distancing restrictions for shops, theatres and a number of other indoor settings.
They asked some sectors to put in place mitigations including proof of double vaccination or a negative lateral flow test.
But this is advice and is not legally enforceable.
It is thought ministers could be asked to agree that hospitality venues should voluntarily comply with similar mitigations, but much will depend on the advice from health officials.
Last week, Health Minister Robin Swann warned that a delay by the executive in agreeing a vaccine passport policy had limited options for easing more restrictions.
But it is understood that there is still no firm proposal from the executive office or Department of Health for such a scheme to go ahead.
Ministers are also expected to discuss a bid from Communities Minister Deirdre Hargey for £55m in funding to mitigate the end of a £20 weekly uplift for people claiming universal credit.
Stormont received an extra £180m from the Treasury in September and that money has yet to be distributed.
The expectation was that most if not all of that money would go on health spending.