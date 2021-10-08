Armagh makes UK City of Culture 2025 longlist
By Cormac Campbell
BBC News NI South East Reporter
- Published
Armagh's bid to become the 2025 UK City of Culture has taken a major step forward.
It has been confirmed the city and surrounding council area has made the longlist for the honour.
A total of 20 places had submitted applications but that has now been whittled down to eight.
Armagh will be competing against Bradford, Cornwall, County Durham, Derby, Southampton, Stirling and Wrexham County Borough.
In Armagh, a multi-million pound upgrade scheme of some of the city's Georgian-built heritage is already under way.
Among the projects is the rebuilding of No1 Seven House.
The building dates from the 1770s when Dean Averell built seven identical houses for his sisters in the city.
However, a fire in the 1950s saw the end house on the terrace destroyed but it is now being rebuilt.
A wide range of cultural and educational initiatives are also planned as part of the bid.
It is hoped a successful bid could attract millions of pounds of investment, creating jobs and stimulating the tourism industry.
Like the other seven contenders still in the competition, the Armagh bid team will receive £40,000 of funding to further develop their application.
The winner of the competition will be announced in spring 2022.
Northern Ireland Secretary of State Brandon Lewis said: "I am delighted Armagh city, Banbridge and Craigavon, and Northern Ireland, continues to be represented in the longlist for the prestigious UK City of Culture 2025 title.
"Northern Ireland has a wonderful heritage in this competition, with Derry-Londonderry being a previous winner in 2013.
"I have no doubt that Armagh city, Banbridge and Craigavon will showcase the very best of what Northern Ireland has to offer the UK."