Covid-19: Two Covid-related deaths and 1,339 new cases
BBC News NI outlines the latest data on coronavirus and Covid-19 vaccinations across Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland.
Two more coronavirus-related deaths have been reported in Northern Ireland on Tuesday.
Deaths are measured by recording those who died within 28 days of receiving a positive result in a test for coronavirus.
The total number of deaths linked to Covid-19 in Northern Ireland since the start of the pandemic is 2,575.
Another 1,339 cases of the virus were also notified by the Department of Health, up from 1,209 cases on Tuesday.
That includes cases confirmed from samples taken in recent days, not necessarily just in the latest 24-hour reporting period.
A total of 244,851 cases of the coronavirus have been confirmed in Northern Ireland since the pandemic began.
The latest hospital figures show there were 362 patients with Covid-19 in hospitals in Northern Ireland on Wednesday, up from 346 on Tuesday.
Thirty-one Covid patients are being treated in hospital intensive care units, down from 34 on Tuesday.
Last updated 6 October at 14:00 BST
Source: Department of Health Northern Ireland
Vaccines
A total of 2,539,912 vaccines have been administered in total.
Of these, 1,314,491 were first doses and 1,214,464 were second doses.
Last updated 6 October at 12:00 BST
Source: Department of Health Northern Ireland
Another 1,124 cases of coronavirus have been reported in the Republic of Ireland on Monday, up from 892 on Sunday.
The total number of deaths linked to Covid-19 in the Republic of Ireland since the start of the pandemic is 5,249.
That figure, which is subject to revision, is updated weekly and includes "probable and possible" Covid-19-linked deaths.
There are 349 patients with Covid-19 in hospitals, up from 333 on Sunday.
There are 65 patients with Covid-19 in intensive care units, up one from on Sunday.
Last updated 5 October at 17:00
Source: Department of Health Ireland
Vaccines
A total of 7,237,477 Covid-19 vaccines had been administered in the Republic of Ireland as of 4 October.
Of those, 3,541,284 were first doses and 3,460,413 were second doses. Some 235,780 were single doses.
Last updated 5 October at 17:00
Source: Department of Health Ireland