Man jailed for bringing knife into Royal Victoria Hospital
- Published
A man who brought a knife into Belfast's Royal Victoria Hospital has been given a two-month prison sentence.
Prosecutors said the eight-inch blade jutting out of Philip Carr's bag injured a nurse.
Carr, 44, who has no fixed address, admitted possessing a knife in a public place and also having Class B drugs.
Belfast Magistrates' Court heard on Wednesday that police were called to the hospital's accident and emergency department on 2 August 2021.
Hospital security staff handed over a knife which, they said, had been sticking out of Carr's bag.
A nurse said she suffered a minor leg injury when she caught herself on the blade.
The court heard that there was no suggestion that the knife was taken out or waved at anyone.
When the bag was searched, a small quantity of what was thought to be cannabis and a grinder were found.
Carr's barrister said her client was a painter and decorator who had recently moved to Northern Ireland.
She said that he immediately accepted the charges and had remained in custody since the incident.
Handing Carr a two-month jail sentence, the judge told him: "That means you should be due for immediate release."
He also ordered that the knife be destroyed.