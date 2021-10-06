Universal credit: Claimants' fears as £20 a week uplift ends
People claiming universal credit in Northern Ireland have said they do not know how they will cope after the end of a £20 a week uplift.
The withdrawal of the uplift on Wednesday comes at a time when the cost of living is increasing.
There are about 134,000 claimants of universal credit in Northern Ireland - just over a quarter of them in work.
Deirdre McCausland, a single mother of two from west Belfast, said she worries what it will mean for her family.
"They've brought in a rise of 35% in the gas," she told BBC News NI.
"My tariff on my electric has gone up dramatically.
"How can they even weigh that up, take away the money, but then rise all these costs up and then you still have the uniform costs and the bus passes?
"I just think I'm going to be crushed financially."
Universal credit, which is claimed by more than 5.5 million households in the UK, was introduced to replace six benefits and merge them into one benefit payment for working-age people.
The £20 top-up - which Chancellor Rishi Sunak said was only a temporary measure to help people through the pandemic - was extended by six months in March, but MPs across the political spectrum, along with charities and campaigners, have called for it to continue beyond the autumn.
The first ministers of Northern Ireland, Scotland and Wales had also called on Boris Johnson to reverse plans to end the uplift.
May 2021 figures from the Department for Communities showed that of those claiming universal credit in Northern Ireland there were:
- 33,290 single parents
- 10,830 couples with children
Increases in gas and electricity prices have been announced in the last month as wholesale energy prices have reached an all-time high - a cost which has been passed on to the consumer.
'Not a third world country'
Maria, a single mother of two young children from the Greater Belfast area, had to stop working to look after her disabled son.
"They're taking this £20 away at the worst possible time, they should not be removing it at all, they should make it permanent," she told BBC Radio Ulster's Good Morning Ulster programme.
"They're just making the poor people so much poorer."
She said she hoped the government would reconsider its decision and that the NI Assembly "step up and help the people of Northern Ireland".
"This isn't a third world country and we shouldn't have to rely on charities and food banks, there should be enough money there so that everybody can live a comfortable life," she said.
"I don't mean an extravagant life, but I simply mean enough to feed your family and keep your heating on and keep your kids healthy and well."
Deirdre McDaid, a trustee of Foyle Food Bank in Londonderry, said they are concerned about the affect the removal of the £20 uplift will have on people.
"In the middle of the pandemic we had fed 6,000 people, but to date it is 12,000 people - that gives you some indication about the scale," she said.
"In terms of background, some of those people are working, almost 30% of people claiming universal credit are in employment and it is clear there is something fundamentally wrong with the universal credit system.
"Over 50% of the people who attend Foyle Food Bank attend because they cannot make the benefits they are receiving make ends meet - it is impossible to do."
According to the charity Save the Children, between now and early November, more than 83,000 children in over 44,000 households in Northern Ireland will be affected by having universal credit payments reduced by £87 per month or £1,040 a year.
"People we work with tell us they've been relying on this £20 lifeline to buy essentials like food and clothing for themselves and their children," said Peter Bryson of Save the Children NI.
"Without it, tens of thousands more children are facing a cold and hungry winter. And we know the impacts of childhood poverty can last a lifetime."
He added: "The UK government must change course. In his budget announcement later this month, the chancellor should reinstate the £20 lifeline."
'Divisive framing'
Kevin Higgins of Advice NI said it was unfortunate that the government was "getting back into this divisive framing".
"Boris Johnson will focus on work and work is the way out of this - he fails to recognise that half the people that are on universal credit are in work and they are in poverty and they are struggling, they are struggling to make ends meet," he said.
"We've gone a year and a half and the [Northern Ireland] executive hasn't discussed social security, hasn't discussed welfare mitigations - now is the time, this week, this Thursday.
"Tomorrow is the day for the executive to put this issue on the agenda."
To highlight the impact of the reduction, the lights in Belfast City Hall will be switched off at 20:00 BST on Wednesday plunging the area into darkness "as a symbol of what many people on the lowest incomes will face", the Women's Regional Consortium has said.