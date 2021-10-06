Mother-and-baby homes: Criminal cases possible
A member of the panel that led an investigation into mother-and-baby homes in Northern Ireland says there could be criminal cases to answer.
The Truth Recovery Design Team has called for a public inquiry to be held into institutions for unmarried mothers.
Women said they were detained against their will, used as unpaid labour and had to give up babies for adoption.
Dr Maeve O'Rourke said greater access to information is needed.
"It's not too late for anything to be investigated even though of course, the fact that the police have delayed so long means that, unfortunately, many people will be denied criminal justice," she said.
"But it certainly still requires investigation and the issue here is access to evidence.
"The police need to be gathering and accessing the records that show how these systems ran, they cannot solely rely on people's testimony."
The three-strong panel also advised that there should be immediate redress payments to survivors, following what was described as "one of the great scandals of our time".
The devolved government committed to an investigation after research into mother-and-baby homes and Magdalene Laundries was published.
Public inquiry
Dr O'Rourke, who sat on the Truth Recovery Design panel, met Stormont ministers on Tuesday.
She reiterated the demand for a public inquiry and the need for the production of witnesses and documents.
"It should be focused on providing extensive services to help survivors and relatives to access information they've been previously denied," she said.
She said information is needed to "uncover systems of abuse, the types of harm and the human rights violations that will then inform the public inquiry".
"Many people want to speak publicly while not being challenged, that's something that has not been tried on this island."
She said she discussed the "very quick statutory preservation requirement to be introduced in legislation criminalising the destruction of any relevant records that institutions held".
The first the deputy first ministers have said the Northern Ireland Executive would consider the recommendations and "next steps will be set out by the executive as soon as possible".