Troubles amnesty plan: Survey suggests opposition to proposals
By Julian O'Neill
BBC News NI Home Affairs Correspondent
- Published
A survey for the main organisation representing Troubles victims suggests that 70% of Northern Ireland people are against the government's amnesty plan.
The Commission for Victims and Survivors (CVS) is due to deliver the findings to a Stormont committee later.
Assembly members will also hear criticism the CVS has been without a new commissioner for more than a year.
The vacancy was only recently advertised and may take up to six months to fill.
The last commissioner, Judith Thompson, left office in August 2020, when the first and deputy first ministers decided against extending her tenure.
"This situation is incomparable to any other commission-led body," said Mary Moreland, a member of the commission's victims and survivors forum.
"It effectively silences the voices of those who have been affected by the Troubles and has stripped them of an independent champion at such a critical time."
'Do not reflect majority of voices'
In the face of widespread opposition, the government is currently deciding whether to press on with its legacy plan, which would stop all Troubles-era investigations, prosecutions and inquests.
CVS commissioned LucidTalk NI to conduct a poll around dealing with the past.
It surveyed 2,099 adults during August - a quarter of whom identified themselves as Troubles victims - and the margin of error was plus or minus 2.3%.
It found 70% of them did not support the idea of a statute of limitations, which would end prosecutions for Troubles-related offences committed before 1998.
Of those polled, 20% were in favour, with the remainder largely undecided.
"Those who advocate for 'drawing a line' under people's grief or pain, do not reflect our voice, or indeed the voices of the majority of the population," said Ms Moreland.
The commission was established as a non-departmental public body under legislation in 2008.
One of the roles of its commissioner is to advise the government and the Northern Ireland Executive on issues concerning victims and survivors of the Troubles.